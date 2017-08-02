News
Kremlin points to contradictory statements from White House regarding sanctions
15:42, 02.08.2017
Region:Russia
Theme: Politics

There are contradictory statements from the White House with respect to decision-making in connection with the tightening of anti-Russian sanctions.

Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated about the above-said, according to Lenta.ru, a Moscow-based online newspaper.

“It certainly is very important to Moscow as to what the US president thinks about this,” he added.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Tuesday stated that President Donald Trump was not “very happy” with the fact that the Congress passed—with an overwhelming majority of votes—the bill on new sanctions on Russia, North Korea and Iran. But he added that, “all indications are he [Trump] will sign that bill.”

