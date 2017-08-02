News
Armenians, Uzbeks involved in brawl at Moscow construction site
16:34, 02.08.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Society, Incidents

About forty migrant construction workers on Tuesday were involved in a brawl at the construction site of a residential complex in Moscow. 

A source in the Russian law enforcement bodies told RIA Novosti news agency of Russia that those involved in this clash attacked each other with spades, hammers, and iron tools.

Also, the interlocutor of the news agency said the police found out that the brawl occurred between two construction crews, and those involved were migrants from Armenia and Uzbekistan.

Nothing is known yet about the causes of this fight and those affected.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
