Hrachya Harutyunyan’s family sends request for pardon to Armenian President

The family of Hrachya Harutyunyan, an Armenian driver convicted of causing a major traffic accident in Russia that killed 18 people , has sent a request for pardon to

Harutyunyan’s relatives told Armenian News – NEWS.am that they have not received an answer yet.

Hrachya Harutyunyan had pleaded guilty to causing a major traffic accident in Russia. The truck he was driving had crashed into a passenger bus in July 2013, killing 18 and injuring 40 people. He was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison.