Sargsyan: It is important that Armenia, Iran, and Russia further combine their efforts

Iran, Armenia and Russia are friendly countries both in terms of bilateral and trilateral cooperation, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said in an interview with Iranian Irna agency Wednesday.
“The peaceful policy conducted by our countries in the region is per se an important guarantee of peace and stability. At the same time, our countries have a potential of expanding the cooperation in trilateral format,” Sargsyan said.
In his words, in the conditions of the processes observed in the region, it is important that Armenia and Iran, as well as the strategic ally of Armenia, Russia, further combine their efforts in enhancing the regional security and peace, becoming a strong asset in the struggle against extremism.