Wednesday
August 02
Pence accuses Russia of undermining democracy in Western Balkans
19:15, 02.08.2017
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

US Vice President Mike Pence has accused Russia of attempting to undermine democracy in Western Balkans and change the international borders by force, Associated Press informed Gazeta.

Speaking at the US-Adriatic Charter in Podgorica, Pence noted that the Europeans "must be resolute and uncompromising in the face of aggression from an unpredictable country that casts a shadow from the East."

The US official also accused Moscow of attempting a coup in Montenegro in October 2016 in order to interfere with the country's accession to NATO. Russia denied these accusations, while Montenegro entered NATO in June. 

