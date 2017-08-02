Armenia President: North-South corridor will help transport Iranian goods to Europe

The cooperation in the transportation sphere can occupy an important place in the Armenian-Iranian relations, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said in an interview with the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) news agency Wednesday.

“I think transport, including the Persian Gulf-Black Sea International Transport Corridor, is very important in our bilateral cooperation. It gives wonderful opportunities for developing infrastructure programs in Armenia, Iran, Georgia, Bulgaria and Greece,” Sargsyan stated.

The Armenian authorities carry out large-scale work for increasing the transit opportunities, he added. “One of such initiatives is the North-South Transport Corridor program, which crosses the entire territory of Armenia from south to north. After the commissioning, this road will increase the opportunities and quality of transit via Armenia. It will help transport Iranian goods to the European market at minimal expenses and by secure route, as well as attract the transit of cargo to other countries,” Sargsyan said.