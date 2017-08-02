Armenian startup, which makes photos talk, finds clients in US

A group of Armenian developers has created a simulator of face movement by photo. The project was presented at Sevan Startup Summit held in late July on the beach of Lake Sevan.

Founder of the project, Albert Manukyan, told Armenian News – NEWS.am that the program recognizes the sounds of the photo owner’s speech and simulates their pronunciation.

“Face hiding” is especially beneficial for corporate call centers: if the client sees only the photo and not the video, one need not spend money on the appearance of the center (decoration, illumination) and think about the dress code of the workers.

“Of course, specialized call centers take care of all this as do large corporations. But there are not very large companies, which don’t outsource the call center at the same time not wanting to spend money on it. I think, our offer will be beneficial for them,” Manukyan said.

The authors of the device want to gain a footing in the American market, where several companies already work with them.