Wife of killed Armenian governor’s adviser does not yet have attorney

Wife of Armenia’s Armavir Province governor, Ruzanna M., who is accused of her husband Manuk Simonyan’s murder, does not yet have an attorney since her arrest several days ago.

According to the information of Armenian News – NEWS.am, she has not yet been provided a public defender either. It is yet unknown whether she waived the right to counsel or not.

In the evening of July 25, Manuk Simonyan’s body—tied with a wire—was found between Myasnikyan and Dalarik villages.

As it turned out, the tragedy had occurred on July 22. After a subsequent quesrrel with his wife, Manukyan fell asleep. His wife hit him with a hatchet, following which she called and asked her son to come home from work. Together they took the body out of the house and hid it. Ruzanna M has been charged under Article 104 (1) of the Criminal Code. Decision has been taken to release Manuk Simonyan’s son.