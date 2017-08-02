News
Russian Embassy complex attacked in Damascus
18:10, 02.08.2017
Region:Russia, Middle East
Theme: Incidents

The Russian MFA resolutely condemns the terrorist attacks against the Russian Embassy in Syria, which was subjected to mortar fire on Wednesday.

The Russian Embassy in Damascus was subjected to mortar fire by the gunmen of terrorist armed gangs, the Russian MFA reports. In fact, two shells fell in the territory of the Russian diplomatic mission, while another two exploded in the immediate proximity from the exterior perimeter of the embassy building. According to the statement, “fortunately there were no victims, there being light material damage.”

“We resolutely condemn the terrorist attacks against the Russian diplomatic representation in Damascus. We would like to once again recall that Russia repeatedly drew attention to the barbarian nature of the shots, which the terrorists regularly fire at the residential quarters of Damascus and other densely-settled Syrian cities,” the statement says.

The Russian MFA expresses hope that the moral and ethical norms of the “colleagues from a number of western countries included in the UN Security Council allow to give a relevant public assessment of the criminal action.” “For our part, we confirm that the principle and consistent course of Russia for carrying out an uncompromising struggle against the terrorists in Syria will be continued,”the statement says. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
