Kremlin: Trump’s signing of a bill on sanctions doesn’t change anything
21:33, 02.08.2017
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The signing by US President Donald Trump of a bill on toughening the anti-Russian sanctions does not de facto change anything, official Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told RIA Novosti Wednesday.

“This is no news. The thing is that a bill was adopted. It would have turned into a law automatically regardless of the [US] President’s signature,” Peskov said. 

Peskov also noted that Moscow has already taken counter-measures in connection with the actions of Washington.

Earlier, Donald Trump signed a bill, which enacts new sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea. The document, in particular, imposes restrictions on companies, including in the oil and gas sector. 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
