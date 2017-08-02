Kremlin: Trump’s signing of a bill on sanctions doesn’t change anything

The signing by US President Donald Trump of a bill on toughening the anti-Russian sanctions does not de facto change anything, official Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told RIA Novosti Wednesday.
“This is no news. The thing is that a bill was adopted. It would have turned into a law automatically regardless of the [US] President’s signature,” Peskov said.
Peskov also noted that Moscow has already taken counter-measures in connection with the actions of Washington.
Earlier, Donald Trump signed a bill, which enacts new sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea. The document, in particular, imposes restrictions on companies, including in the oil and gas sector.