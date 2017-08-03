Newspaper: Armenia provincial governor urges community leaders to go on vacation

YEREVAN. – At the council meeting of Tavush Province of Armenia, provincial governor Hovik Abovyan urged the community leaders of the province to go on the vacation they are entitled, according to Aravot (Morning) newspaper.
He said there are community leaders who do not go on vacation for years, and added: “Then comes a moment when a problem arises. The current community leader is not reelected, the new community leader comes, sits down at work, and then they say, ‘You know, we have done his calculations, [and] solely his vacation pay is 7 million drams [about US$14,626],’ which has a major impact on the budget.”
Abovyan said summer is a holiday season, and urged the community leaders to make use of vacation now, so that they work more efficiently after that, wrote Aravot.