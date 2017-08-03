One of 2 Yerevan explosion victims dies in hospital

YEREVAN. – One of the two young men, who were injured in Wednesday’s explosion in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, has died in hospital.
There was an explosion in the yard of the house belonging to R. M., informed the news service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.
As a result A. Y., 20, and N. Y., 32, sustained injuries and were hospitalized.
N. Y., however, died in hospital, and doctors say A. Y. is in very critical condition.
Two landmines—one of which fragmented—were found at the scene.
According to preliminary information, these young men were attempting to saw a shell head, and this had caused the explosion.