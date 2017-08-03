MFA: Doctor is sent to Cairo to help in recovery of Armenia citizen injured in Hurghada

YEREVAN. – A physician has been sent to Cairo to render medical assistance to the Armenian citizen who was injured in the attack on the beach of a hotel in Hurghada, Egypt.

“At the initiative of the MFA [Ministry of Foreign Affairs] of Armenia, the minister of health has sent Professor A. Hovhannisyan to Cairo to help the Armenian tourist recover,” Tigran Balayan, Spokesperson of the MFA of Armenia, wrote on his Twitter account.

As reported earlier, one of the two Armenian citizens, who were taken to a hospital in Cairo after being attacked on the beach of a hotel in Hurghada, was discharged from the hospital, whereas the other remains there and is still recovering.

On July 14, 28-year-old Abdel-Rahman Shaaban attacked tourists with a knife on the beach of a hotel in Hurghada. As a result, two German tourists killed and four others—Armenian, Czech, and Russian citizens—were injured.