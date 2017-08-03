News
Armenian member of Turkey parliament condemns building of toilet on Armenian cemetery
12:30, 03.08.2017
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics, Society

Garo Paylan, Istanbul Armenian MP of the opposition pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) of Turkey, reflected on the press reports regarding the building of a toilet and a changing room for a public beach at Lake Van, and on an Armenian cemetery.  

In a statement that is posted on the HDP website, Paylan noted that the said area in Edremit (Artamed) district of Van Province is a historical site where there are Urartian monuments. Also, he recalled that 100 years ago, this place was Khorgom village that was densely populated with Armenians.

Garo Paylan condemned the Turkish authorities’ decision to build the aforesaid public beach’s toilet and a changing room on an Armenian cemetery, and demanded that measures be taken to remedy the situation.

