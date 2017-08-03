Trump proposes to change rules for getting US green card

President Donald Trump has introduced a bill that changes the rules for getting a US green card.
This bill, which is called the RAISE Act, recommends canceling the Diversity Immigrant Visa program, which is also known as the green card lottery, and instead, setting a system that assesses the candidates for US residency status.
Trump stated that foreigners who speak English, those that can provide for themselves and their families, and those who have professional skills that are needed for the American economy will have the advantage in being granted a US green card.
The Diversity Immigrant Visa program is implemented in since 1990.