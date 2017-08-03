Armenia to clarify matter on electronic cigarettes’ sale

YEREVAN. – The matter regarding the sale of electronic cigarettes in Armenia will be clarified.
This is noted in the 2017/20 antismoking strategy, which was approved at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government.
According to the latest available data, 29 percent of Armenia’s population—including 65 percent of men and 2.2 percent of women—smokes.
Also, it is proved that, by and large, 60 percent of the country’s needy people smoke.
The number of daily smokers in Armenia has increased in 2016, as compared with 2012.
According to the abovementioned antismoking strategy, it is indispensable to fight against the hidden ads of cigarette products and clarify the procedure for banning smoking in indoor workplaces.