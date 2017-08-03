Armenia government to turn Jurmuk spa town into “megalopolis”

YEREVAN. – In the current year, the government of Armenia will allocate drams equivalent to about $2.5 million for the improvement of Jermuk spa town; the respective decision was adopted at Thursday’s Cabinet session of the government.

The Minister of Territorial Administration and Development, Davit Lokyan, stated that corresponding funds will be allocated within the framework of a World Bank program toward the development of provincial towns of Armenia.

“Each and every one of them shall become a stretching point, a particular ‘megalopolis’ for the surrounding villages and smaller towns,” Lokyan clarified.