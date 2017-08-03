2 Armenia citizens injured in Moscow construction site brawl with Uzbeks

Two Armenian citizens were injured in Tuesday’s brawl between Armenians and Uzbeks in Moscow.

According to the press service of the embassy of Armenia in Russia, two Armenian citizens suffered injuries in this incident that transpired at a construction site in Moscow. They suffered a concussion and sustained head injuries. The injured were rendered medical assistance.

Nine Armenian citizens, one Georgian citizen, and 43 Uzbek citizens—who were carrying out construction work at the aforesaid site—were involved in this brawl.

An investigation is underway to find out more details of this incident.

According to the information which the Russian law enforcement has provided to the Armenian embassy, this mass brawl took place between two construction crews that were working at the said construction site. Spades, hammers, and iron tools were used during this clash.