Thursday
August 03
Psychologist: Armenia needs intellectual army
17:08, 03.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – The army in small countries cannot survive with the rules of large countries, where there are a large number of conscripts; the army in such [small] countries should be intellectual, psychologist Ruben Aghuzumtsyan said at a press conference on Thursday. 

In his words, if an army is built on the basis of a high intellectual level, the need for a large number of conscripts will be minimal.

“Attention needs to be paid to an intellectual army [in Armenia],” noted Aghuzumtsyan. “It is not in vain that gradual changes are made in the whole world for a professional army, since one professional [soldier] can be equal to ten conscripts.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
