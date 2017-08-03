Psychologist: Armenia needs intellectual army

YEREVAN. – The army in small countries cannot survive with the rules of large countries, where there are a large number of conscripts; the army in such [small] countries should be intellectual, psychologist Ruben Aghuzumtsyan said at a press conference on Thursday.
In his words, if an army is built on the basis of a high intellectual level, the need for a large number of conscripts will be minimal.
“Attention needs to be paid to an intellectual army [in Armenia],” noted Aghuzumtsyan. “It is not in vain that gradual changes are made in the whole world for a professional army, since one professional [soldier] can be equal to ten conscripts.”