News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 03
USD
478.72
EUR
567.04
RUB
7.91
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.72
EUR
567.04
RUB
7.91
Show news feed
Armenia specifies priority countries for economic diplomacy
16:26, 03.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The government of Armenia on Thursday approved the list of priority countries in terms of its economic diplomacy.

These countries include Russia, USA, China, Iran, Georgia, the United Arab Emirates, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Lebanon, and the Benelux (Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg).

Speaking to reporters following a government session, the Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Investments, Garegin Melkonyan, said even though Armenia has around fifty diplomatic missions abroad, it does not have trade representatives in each and every one of them, and there are no diplomats that are trained in economy.

“Our task is to strengthen that component in the work of those embassies,” added Melkonyan.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia government to turn Jurmuk spa town into “megalopolis”
Within the framework of a World Bank program toward the development of provincial towns…
 Dollar drops somewhat in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, went up in the country…
 Armenia government considers economic management system improvement
The Prime Minister chaired a respective consultation…
 Armenia ministry building to be put up for auction
The Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies…
 Main prize winner of Sevan Startup Summit 2017 announced (PHOTOS)
This year’s event hosted over 1,000 guests and participants…
 Dollar drops in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, increased in the country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news