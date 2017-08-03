Armenia specifies priority countries for economic diplomacy

YEREVAN. – The government of Armenia on Thursday approved the list of priority countries in terms of its economic diplomacy.

These countries include Russia, USA, China, Iran, Georgia, the United Arab Emirates, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Lebanon, and the Benelux (Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg).

Speaking to reporters following a government session, the Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Investments, Garegin Melkonyan, said even though Armenia has around fifty diplomatic missions abroad, it does not have trade representatives in each and every one of them, and there are no diplomats that are trained in economy.

“Our task is to strengthen that component in the work of those embassies,” added Melkonyan.