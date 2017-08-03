News
German FM states about end of previous relations between Turkey and EU
18:47, 03.08.2017
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The statement of Turkey on reinstating the death penalty puts an end to the previous relations between Ankara and Brussels, German FM Sigmar Gabriel said on Thursday, RIA Novosti reports.

He recalled the situation with the unjustified arrest of German citizens in Turkey, as well as the sacking of thousands of worked in the sphere of justice, administration and public order.

“It is clear to us that Turkey, which will continue moving in the same direction, will never enter the EU. Repeated statements on the reinstatement of the death penalty are the end of the previous relations between Europe and Turkey. This is quite certain,” Gabriel said in an interview with Stern.

