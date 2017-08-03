Armenia PM reported on actions carried out within the framework of Doing Business 2017

YEREVAN. - Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan on Thursday chaired a consultation during which the actions carried out within the framework of Doing Business 2017 were discussed.

It was reported that 20 out of 49 actions planned for this year have already been carried out. It is planned that as a result of implementing the actions for 2017, Armenia will improve its position by 12 points among 150 countries in the World Bank report. Last year Armenia improved its position by 5 points, coming 38th.

It was also noted that the actions are carried out for simplification of the administrative procedures required for starting and developing business, promotion of small and medium-sized business (SME), protection of investors, reception of construction permits, continuous introduction of electronic systems, availability of loans, registration of ownership, and improvement of indexes of infrastructure provision.

PM Karen Karapetyan demanded that responsible officials be strictly consistent in implementing the actions and maintain feedback with the business community for discussing the issues of concern to them and finding solutions to them. “The work aimed at developing the action plan for Doing Business Armenia 2018 should be started since today by holding discussions with all the parties concerned,” the PM said.