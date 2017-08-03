Iran retains right to respond to anti-Iranian sanctions of US

Iran retains the right to respond to the anti-Iranian sanctions of US, spokesperson for the Iranian MFA Bahram Qassemi told Tasnim.
He slammed the law on new sanctions against Iran, which violate the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Qassemi also added that Tehran won’t be silent. In his words, that step comes to once again prove ‘the unilateral and irrational antagonism’ of the US against the Iranian people and offends ‘all the honorable people of the world.’
According to him, the US sanctions— slammed by many countries, including the allies of Washington—will impact the successful implementation of the JSPOA. Qassemi noted that Iran retains the right to respond to the US sanction and the parliament and administration will soon announce about a number of counter-measures. ““Undoubtedly, the Islamic Republic of Iran will not fall into the trap of plots hatched by the ominous triangle of arrogant powers, Zionism and Wahhabi terrorism,” Qassemi noted.