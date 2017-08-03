Khamenei names US as ‘the most aggressive state in the world’

Spiritual leader of Iran Seyed Ali Khamenei urged the Iranian Government to show strength and resolve in the face of hegemonic powers, and particularly the US, Tasnim reports.
According to him, despite enemy attempts to isolate Iran, the nation is not isolated and continues to cooperate with the world, while confronting the hegemonic powers. Describing the US as ‘the most aggressive state in the world’, Khamenei called on the administration to show strength and steadfastness.
“Today, Iranians have learned how to take measures concerning the enemy's plots and Iranian officials know how to deal with the enemy,” he noted.