Dollar slightly rises in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 478.72/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is uo by AMD 0.14 from Wednesday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA).

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 567.04 (up by AMD 0.59), that of one British pound was AMD 633.59 (up by AMD 0.48), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 7.91 (up by AMD 0.02).

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 256.57, AMD 19,540.67 and AMD 14,467.73, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Thursday.