Macron loses popularity

The popularity of French President Emmanuel Macron has fallen three months after his assuming the post, as per the YouGov poll results, AFP reports.
Macron’s rating has dropped by 7 points: only 36 percent of the respondents positively assessed the President elected on May 7. 49 percent of the respondents assessed his activity negatively.
The poll, in which 1003 respondents took part, was conducted on July 26-27.
This confirms the trend of the lowering rating of Macron, which predominated during the previous poll conducted by Ifop on July 17-22. According to the results of that poll, his popularity lowered by 10 points in a month.
Macron’s centrist government has announced about the reduction of state expenses in the amount of 4,5 billion euro aimed at the relied of deficit of the French budget.