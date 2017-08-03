News
4 accused in Dink’s murder case released
21:40, 03.08.2017
Region:Turkey
Theme: Incidents

At the subsequent court session into the assassination of Istanbul Armenian journalists, Hrant Dink, the court decided to release four suspects.

At the litigation underway in the Istanbul 14th Court of Serious Crimes, the court decided to release four of the 85 accused, Cumhuriyet reports. The court substantiated its decision by the absence in the testimonies of those persons of facts justifying their complicity in the case. Apart from this, the aforementioned persons still serve and the references from their workplaces state that they are not Gülen followers.

The four accused persons serve in Trabzon gendarmerie and hold high offices.

After this decision, the court appointed October 2 as the day of next session. 

This text available in   Հայերեն
