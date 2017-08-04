“Pot” burial discovered during archaeological excavations at Karabakh’s Tigranakert (PHOTOS)

A “pot” burial was unearthed during the archaeological excavation at the ancient Armenian town of Tigranakert, in the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR).
Hamlet Petrosyan, head of the Tigranakert archaeological expedition, told about the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
In his words, the pot was opened, and judging from the objects found therein, this burial dates back between the 2nd and 3rd centuries AD.
Together with the remains of the deceased, the tip of an arrow, beads, ram-shaped small jugs, and golden jewelry were put in the pot. Petrosyan explained that this was a form of burial typical of that time.
“These findings in Tigranakert are very important,” he added.
According to Hamlet Petrosyan, Martakert Region of Artsakh is very rich in archeological finds.
Some of the photos are from the Facebook page of Hamlet Petrosyan.