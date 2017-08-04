Trump says stories on his alleged ties to Russia are “total fabrication”

US President Donald Trump called stories about his campaign’s alleged ties to Russia “a total fabrication” that makes his political opponents feel better about themselves after their loss of last year’s election, according to the Voice of America.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller has seated a grand jury, The Wall Street Journal reported hours earlier, significantly stepping up his probe into Russian interference in the election.
“They’re trying to cheat you out of the leadership you want with a fake story,” Trump said. “That is demeaning to all of us.”
Trump said of the investigations by the special counsel: “I just hope the final determination is a truly honest one.”