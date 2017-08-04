Australia PM favors warm relations with US President

Australia’s prime minister insisted that his relationship with US President Donald Trump was “warm,” despite transcripts of a heated conversation in which the two leaders sparred over a refugee deal, reported the Associated Press.

The January phone call between Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull was widely reported at the time. But the transcripts published by The Washington Post offered new details into the conversation, which focused on an Obama-era refugee deal under which the United States will take up to 1,250 refugees that Australia houses in detention camps on the Pacific island nations of Nauru and Papua New Guinea.

According to the transcript, Trump told Turnbull the agreement was “stupid,” ”disgusting” and “horrible,” adding: “This deal will make me look terrible… I am going to get killed on this thing.”

“It was a courteous, frank conversation as President Trump said,” Turnbull told reporters when asked about the transcripts. “We’re both adults. … I stand up for Australia’s interests, he stands up for America’s interests. We have a warm relationship.”