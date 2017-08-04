Video of Armenian and Uzbek construction workers’ clash in Russia is posted on Internet

Pyongyang criticizes US decision to ban Americans from visiting North Korea

Armenia Police pledge large monetary reward for information on village tragedy suspect

Fire breaks out in Dubai skyscraper

Newspaper: Vote buying bribe in Armenia came from Russia

Australia PM favors warm relations with US President

Trump says stories on his alleged ties to Russia are “total fabrication”

“Pot” burial discovered during archaeological excavations at Karabakh’s Tigranakert (PHOTOS)

Macron loses popularity

Truck burns down in Armenia’s Stepanakert

4 accused in Dink’s murder case released

Khamenei names US as ‘the most aggressive state in the world’

Iran retains right to respond to anti-Iranian sanctions of US

Dollar slightly rises in Armenia

German FM states about end of previous relations between Turkey and EU

Armenian company to take part in GITEX 2017 IT exhibit for the first time

Turkey supplies weapons to Azerbaijan

Armenia PM reported on actions carried out within the framework of Doing Business 2017

Numerous Armenians visit Georgia in past 7 months

Psychologist: Armenia needs intellectual army

Armenia specifies priority countries for economic diplomacy

Japan emperor approves new government

2 Armenia citizens injured in Moscow construction site brawl with Uzbeks

Armenia government to turn Jermuk spa town into “megalopolis”

Armenia government sets up company that will manage free economic zone on Iran border

How an open source framework will help AI reach the masses: Hovhannes Avoyan - co-founder of PicsArt

Armenia to clarify matter on electronic cigarettes’ sale

Yerevan’s Pyunik has new manager

Armenia to have special foundation for development of eGovernment services

Iran supreme leader endorses Rouhani as president

Armenian member of Turkey parliament condemns building of toilet on Armenian cemetery

Trump proposes to change rules for getting US green card

Global oil prices continue falling

MFA: Doctor is sent to Cairo to help in recovery of Armenia citizen injured in Hurghada

Newspaper: Armenia provincial governor urges community leaders to go on vacation

Japan government resigns

One of 2 Yerevan explosion victims dies in hospital

Iran parliament ratifies border cooperation agreement with Armenia

Kremlin: Trump’s signing of a bill on sanctions doesn’t change anything

Wife of killed Armenian governor’s adviser does not yet have attorney

Details about Armenian village tragedy: Villager tried to persecute the criminal

Armenian startup, which makes photos talk, finds clients in US

President of Armenian Drivers Rights Protection Center dies

Hrachya Harutyunyan’s family sends request for pardon to Armenian President

Pence accuses Russia of undermining democracy in Western Balkans

Media: Trump signs law on sanctions against Russia

Russian Embassy complex attacked in Damascus

Armenian monastery is handed over to Muslim residents of Turkey village

Armenia President: North-South corridor will help transport Iranian goods to Europe

Fire breaks out in Yerevan, condition of injured is critical

Sargsyan: It is important that Armenia, Iran, and Russia further unite their efforts

Dollar drops somewhat in Armenia

Armenia government considers economic management system improvement

Armenia ministry building to be put up for auction

Armenia natural gas supply to be temporarily suspended

Armenians, Uzbeks involved in brawl at Moscow construction site

Kremlin points to contradictory statements from White House regarding sanctions

US does not wish to become enemies with North Korea

Armenia village tragedy: 3 injured to undergo surgery next week

Armenians to celebrate first Holy Mass after 95 years in Turkey’s Izmir

Trump launches “real news” program on Facebook

Explosion occurs in freight train car in China

Pentagon to no longer accept foreigners for service

Global oil prices falling

Newspaper: Important messages are made on Armenian-American economic cooperation

Dry grass at Armenia border zone catches fire from Azerbaijan shooting

Toilet, changing room are built on Armenian cemetery in Turkey

US Senate confirms Christopher Wray as new FBI director

Stepanakert: Azerbaijan citizens Guliyev and Asgarov have opportunity for video communication with relatives

Italian specialists to arrive in Karabakh to continue Dadivank Monastery restoration (PHOTOS)

New efficient ozone generator created by Armenian students tested in Mexico

Tehran: New sanctions of US against Iran violate Iran nuclear deal

Pence: US supports Georgia’s aspirations into NATO

Azerbaijani fighters “star” in IS video

Ambulance and public bus collide in Yerevan, there are injured

Teenage girl, who jumped off hotel roof in Armenia's Etchmiadzin, to undergo surgery

Funeral home attacker put on wanted list of Armenian police (PHOTOS)

Saakashivili promises to return to Ukraine

Dollar slightly rises in Armenia

One of those injured in Armenian village incident undergoes surgery in Yerevan

Armenia soldier wounded in Tavush Province

Names of those injured in Armenia’s Shamiram village incident released

Witness of Armenian village incident informs new details

Sargsyan: Energy cooperation is among key components of Armenia-Iran relations

Main prize winner of Sevan Startup Summit 2017 announced (PHOTOS)

President Sargsyan: Armenia and Iran are in neighborhood of most unstable and troubled regions

Armenia President: We implement open door policy for foreign investments

President: Armenia underscores lifting of visa regime with Iran

New details on Armenia village armed attack injured persons

Armenia village shooting death toll rises to 4 (PHOTOS)

New details on Armenia village murders (PHOTOS)

6 injured are hospitalized after Armenia village shootings

US-led coalition airstrikes claim 60 civilian lives in Syria

Man wanted by Iran Interpol is detained in Armenia

Gunman attacks Armenia village funeral home, there are casualties

Venezuela president is proud of US sanctions on him

Turkey gendarmerie officer: Dink’s assassin opened flag at police station at prosecutor’s directive

Global oil prices are up

Newspaper: Armenia MFA to open special bank accounts

Armenia woman, who fell under train and died, is identified (PHOTOS)