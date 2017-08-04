News
Newspaper: Vote buying bribe in Armenia came from Russia
10:40, 04.08.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN. – After when the Russian economy appeared before a crisis, private remittances to Armenia sharply declined, according to Zhoghovurd (People) newspaper. 

“And with an amazing coincidence, private money transfers from abroad to Armenia increased on the threshold of the NA [National Assembly] and the [capital city] Yerevan Council of Elders elections. Moreover, the main money came from Russia itself.

“One can conclude that the majority of the pre-election expenses, including the distributed electoral bribe, were brought to Armenia exactly through private remittances.

“The numbers are very telling,” wrote Zhoghovurd.

This text available in   Հայերեն
