A blaze ripped through The Torch, one of the highest skyscrapers in Dubai.

The fire broke out in the early morning hours on Friday, on the 63rd floor of the tower, reported Agence France-Presse (AFP) news agency.

But no one was affected by the fire.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire.

Its cause is being investigated.

The 337m high The Torch is one of the world’s tallest buildings.