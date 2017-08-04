News
Friday
August 04
Armenia Police pledge large monetary reward for information on village tragedy suspect
12:18, 04.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – Telman Kalashyan is being searched on suspicion of Tuesday’s murder of several people in Shamiram village of Armenia’s Aragatsotn Province.

According to the respective law, persons who can provide reliable information on the whereabouts of Kalashyan, or considerable assistance in finding him, will receive a large monetary reward from the police of Armenia.

They guarantee the confidentiality of the person providing such information.

A brutal murder occurred Tuesday in the predominantly Yazidi-populated Shamiram village of Aragatsotn Province. The suspect, Telman Kalashyan, burst into the funeral home of the cemetery of this village and opened fire on people. As a result, three people died on the spot and eight others were injured. The injured were hospitalized, but one of them died during surgery.

