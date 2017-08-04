Armenia schoolchildren win medals at international Olympiads

YEREVAN. – Despite the absence of modern laboratories, the schoolchildren of Armenia win medals at international Olympiads, biology teacher Gayane Ghukasyan said at a press conference on Friday.
She noted that this year the country’s schoolchildren have won 4 silver and 7 bronze medals and received 2 certificates of honor, but added that the respective situation is worse in the neighboring countries.
In turn, Ashot Arakelyan, head of the Public Education Department at the Ministry of Education and Science, said Team Armenia has never returned from an Olympiad without medals.
“Armenia doesn’t ‘lose it’ even alongside such countries as China and the US,” he added.