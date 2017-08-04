News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 04
USD
478.77
EUR
568.83
RUB
7.93
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.77
EUR
568.83
RUB
7.93
Show news feed
Armenia schoolchildren win medals at international Olympiads
14:40, 04.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – Despite the absence of modern laboratories, the schoolchildren of Armenia win medals at international Olympiads, biology teacher Gayane Ghukasyan said at a press conference on Friday.

She noted that this year the country’s schoolchildren have won 4 silver and 7 bronze medals and received 2 certificates of honor, but added that the respective situation is worse in the neighboring countries.

In turn, Ashot Arakelyan, head of the Public Education Department at the Ministry of Education and Science, said Team Armenia has never returned from an Olympiad without medals.

“Armenia doesn’t ‘lose it’ even alongside such countries as China and the US,” he added.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news