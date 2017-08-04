Video of Armenian and Uzbek construction workers’ clash in Russia is posted on Internet

Footage of the recent brawl in Russia, and between construction workers from Armenia and Uzbekistan, has been posted on the Internet.

RIA Novosti news agency of the country reported that about forty men—who were “armed” with spades, hammers, and iron tools—on Wednesday started a fight at a construction site in Kommunarka town of Moscow Oblast (province).

As a result, six people were injured, and two of them are Armenian citizens; they were hospitalized.

A criminal case has been launched into this incident.