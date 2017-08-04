News
Friday
August 04
Armenia village tragedy victims are buried together
15:01, 04.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


Four casualties of Tuesday’s tragedy in Shamiram village of Armenia’s Aragatsotn Province were laid to rest on Friday.

Amo Khudoyan, Zoro Ozmanyan, Amro Ozmanyan, and Aghasi Kaloyan were buried together in the village cemetery.

Two of them were Shamiram residents, whereas the other two had come from Russia. 

Zoro and Amro Ozmanyan were cousins while Aghasi Kaloyan was their relative.

As reported earlier, a brutal murder occurred Tuesday in the predominantly Yazidi-populated Shamiram village of Aragatsotn Province. The suspect, Telman Kalashyan, burst into the funeral home of the cemetery of this village and opened fire on people. As a result, three people died on the spot and eight others were injured. The injured were hospitalized, but one of them died during surgery.

Police have launched a criminal case, included Kalashyan in it as the accused, and declared a search for him. His uncle has been detained on suspicion of covering up the crime.

This text available in   Հայերեն
