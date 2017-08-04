News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 04
USD
478.77
EUR
568.83
RUB
7.93
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.77
EUR
568.83
RUB
7.93
Show news feed
Analyst: US will not help Azerbaijan in case of war with Armenian sides
17:04, 04.08.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The US will not provide any assistance to Azerbaijan in case of war with the Armenian sides, political scientist Hayk Martirosyan said at a press conference on Friday.

In his words, the US has always pursued a balanced policy toward Armenia, and it even wants to improve relations with Yerevan.

“The [US] State Department wishes to give a new quality to the relations,” the analyst added. “That is, to bring our relations to the level of junior and senior partners; this is about trade.”

At the same time, however, Martirosyan expressed a view that Armenia is perceived internationally as a country that is entirely dependent on—and in practice, it fully supports the policy of—another country.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Political scientist: Azerbaijan will create tension in Karabakh
What are happening now are not separate military manifestations, but a part of one global confrontation…
 Armenia analyst: Even China has interests in South Caucasus
It has problems within the country regarding the Turkic Uighurs, who are directly related to Turkey..
 Kaprielyan: Regular attempts are made to meddle in matters regarding Karabakh conflict captives, missing persons
By and large, such persons do not have the needed understanding of the topic about which they are making statements, said the head of the working group of Armenia’s Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons…
 Armenia soldier wounded in Tavush Province
According to preliminary information, he was wounded by the adversary…
 MFA: Baku conducts policy of eliminating presence of OSCE field mission in Caucasus
“Since the day of its establishment, the office was an important partner for the Armenian Government..."
 Armenian ambassador briefs Latvian lawmakers on destructive policy of Azerbaijan
Ambassador Mkrtchyan presented the priorities of Armenia’s foreign policy...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news