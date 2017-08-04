Analyst: US will not help Azerbaijan in case of war with Armenian sides

YEREVAN. – The US will not provide any assistance to Azerbaijan in case of war with the Armenian sides, political scientist Hayk Martirosyan said at a press conference on Friday.

In his words, the US has always pursued a balanced policy toward Armenia, and it even wants to improve relations with Yerevan.

“The [US] State Department wishes to give a new quality to the relations,” the analyst added. “That is, to bring our relations to the level of junior and senior partners; this is about trade.”

At the same time, however, Martirosyan expressed a view that Armenia is perceived internationally as a country that is entirely dependent on—and in practice, it fully supports the policy of—another country.