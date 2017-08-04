News
Political scientist: Azerbaijan will create tension in Karabakh
17:37, 04.08.2017
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Azerbaijan will create serious tension at a specific moment at the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) conflict zone, analyst and political scientist Hayk Martirosyan noted at a press conference on Friday.

In his view, what are happening now are not separate military manifestations, but a part of one global confrontation.

“Azerbaijan is attempting to implement the policy of depopulation of Armenia’s population,” the analyst explained. “By way of killing our soldiers on the border, they wish to create an image of hopelessness in Armenia.”

Despite all this, Martirosyan stated that endurance and the ability to withstand difficulties for a long time are characteristic of the Armenian nation.

“But I believe that Azerbaijan will take quite radical steps, just as in the days in April [2016],” concluded the analyst. “But they will be more extensive, intelligent, [and] better planned.”

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
