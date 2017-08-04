Azerbaijani public outraged by serious accident involving Vice PM’s grandson

The Azerbaijani public is outraged by a serious traffic accident involving the grandson of Vice PM Ali Hasanov.

The social network users, who happened to witness the incident, claim that it happened as a result of races organized by Galendevagen and red BMW with license plate numbers 777. The same witnesses noted that the cars returned from one of the beaches of Absheron and rushed along Heydar Aliyev Avenue at a speed of 200-250 km/h. After the accident, the friend of Nail Allahverdiyev (the vice PM’s grandson) who arrived on another car, began offending the accident witnesses, demanding that they immediately leave.

Several car lovers wrote on Facebook that while driving on the same highway, they were outraced by the same Mercedes Galendevagen and BMW.

Now the Azerbaijani public is waiting for the publication by media outlets of the crash footage captured by the video surveillance system of the Azerbaijani police.

The accident occurred Thursday night. It is informed that Nail Allahverdiyev managed to jump out of the burning car but he burnt his hands. Currently, he is in one of the Baku clinics.

The photo gallery of Nail Allahverdiyev has been published in social networks. Apart from the luxurious black Mercedes Galendewagen, which burnt down as a result of the accident on Thursday, the Vice PM’s grandson has also a similar white car. One of the photos depicts this white Galendewagen, which is also overturned.