SAS Group Armenia continues to expand its seafood department at SAS supermarkets.

As reported by SAS Group, SAS supermarkets located in 11/1 Arshakunyats Ave., 20/1 Kajaznuni St., and 35 Isahakyan St. offer a wide variety of seafood, where gourmets can find the most exotic fish species.

The assortment—including live crabs, lobster, frog legs, mites, fresh Norwegian salmon, dorado, octopus, kambala, sybase, salmon fillet, ostrich, and eel—is delivered to the shops every morning

Horseradish fish and seafood are kept in special aquariums that are filled exclusively by sea and ocean water.

Moreover, fresh seafood is imported directly from Norway, the Netherlands and France and is exported throughout Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).