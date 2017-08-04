News
Friday
August 04
News
Wide range of seafood at SAS supermarkets (PHOTOS)
18:36, 04.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

SAS Group  Armenia continues to expand its seafood department at SAS supermarkets.

As reported by SAS Group, SAS supermarkets located in  11/1 Arshakunyats Ave., 20/1 Kajaznuni St., and  35  Isahakyan St. offer a wide variety of seafood, where gourmets  can find  the most exotic fish species.

The assortment—including live crabs, lobster, frog legs, mites, fresh Norwegian salmon, dorado, octopus, kambala, sybase, salmon fillet, ostrich, and eel—is delivered to the shops every morning

Horseradish fish and seafood are kept in special aquariums that are filled exclusively by sea and ocean water.

Moreover, fresh seafood is imported directly from Norway, the Netherlands and France and is exported throughout Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

This text available in   Հայերեն
