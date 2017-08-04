News
Putin rushes after pike for 2 hours
17:06, 04.08.2017
Region:Russia
Theme: Politics, Society


During his two-day stop in South Siberia on the way to Blagoveshenks, Russian President Vladimir Putin rushed after a pike for two hours, not being able to shoot it, Spokesman for Russian President Dmitry Peskov told RIA Novosti.

In Blagoveshenks Putin held a consultation on issues of implementing large investment projects in the Far Eastern Federal District. Prior to this, the President visited South Siberia for a short time, where he hoped to fish in taiga. “The President hunted there and rushed after a pike for two hours, not being able to shoot it. But finally he achieved his goal,” Peskov said.  

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
