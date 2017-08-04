Political scientist: Turkey and Azerbaijan cannot be compared to WWI-period Germany

YEREVAN. - Modern Turkey and Azerbaijan cannot be compared to the WWI- and WWII-period Germany.
Expert, Doctor of Political Sciences Hayk Martirosyan said the aforementioned to journalists on Friday, responding to the question of Armenian News – NEWS.am on whether it is at all possible to agree with Azerbaijan round Karabakh and whether Armenia will make the same mistake as the French made after the WWI by agreeing to making concessions.
According to the expert, unlike Turkey, which doesn’t wish to recognize the fact of the Armenian Genocide even after 100 years, the Germans recognized their mistakes during the two World Wars.
“The Germans created a new state, new state system, new national mentality, new national idea and new national approaches,”the political scientist said, adding that Turkey and Azerbaijan chose quite different policy aimed at the commitment of new Genocides.
Apart from this, Martirosyan noted that he is not sure that the WWII could overall be avoided even if it was possible to agree with Germany and reach at least certain agreements. “We remember the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, which was concluded between Germany and USSR. Consequently, exactly the Soviet Union was subjected to the most powerful attack. It is necessary to understand that there are enemies, who it is merely senseless to hold talks with,” the expert concluded.