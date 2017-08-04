Azerbaijani authorities don't allow journalist kidnapped in Georgia to see his relatives

The penitentiary service of Azerbaijan continues to violate Afgan Mukhtarli's rights of visitation at the pre-trial detention facility.

Youth activist Samir Asadli was again not allowed to meet with the journalist at the aforementioned facility, contact.az reports.

Mukhtarli's family gave him an authorization to meet with Asadli. However, the Kyurdakhan pre-trial detention facility continues to refuse organizing the meeting. Attorney Elchin Sadigov noted that the facility leadership informed him on Thursday that there will be no obstacles to Mukhtarli's meeting with his relatives.

Mukhtarli was kidnapped in Tbilisi on May 29 and directed to Azerbaijan, where he was charged with illegal border crossing, smuggling, and use of violence against a border guard. He denied the charges. Amnesty International named Mukhtarli a ''prisoner of conscience.'