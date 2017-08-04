Saakashvili arrives in Poland without documents

Former Governor of Ukraine’s Odessa Oblast, Mikheil Saakashvili, arrived in Poland on Friday. Polish newspaper Telewizja Republika has posted the video of the politician’s speech on its YouTube channel.
Saakashvili started his speech in Polish, and then switched to English. In his speech, the politician touched on the cooperation of Georgia and Poland, as well as referred to Ukraine. Saakashvili’s press service declined to comment to Ukrainskaya Pravda on his visit to Poland, not ascertaining how the politician was able to cross the border without documents.
On Thursday, Ukraine notified US and all other countries on the fact that all the passports of the former governor have been annulled.