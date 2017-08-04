News
Polish border guard service declines to comment on Saakashvili’s entry to country
18:55, 04.08.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The Polish border guard service has declined to comment on the entry of Georgian ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili to the territory of the country, RIA Novosti reports, citing the service spokeswoman Agnieszka Golias.

“According to...the law on border guard service, the data related to the sphere of border control can be provided only by relevant state authorities,” she said.

As reported earlier, former Georgian president, ex-governor of Odessa Province Mikheil Saakashvili arrived in Warsaw, the capital city of Poland.

It is unknown based on what documents he entered Poland, since the ex-president has neither Georgian nor Ukrainian citizenship. 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
