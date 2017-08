Three people, including two 14-year-olds, have been killed in a plane crash in Switzerland, RIA Novosti reports, citing Cote.

The incident happened in Grisons canton of southwestern Switzerland on Friday morning. The plane made a ride in a youth camp organized by a Swiss air club.

Consequently, two 14-year-olds and the pilot were killed. A 17-year-old girl suffered injuries. She is in a critical condition.

The Prosecutor’s Office of Switzerland has launched an investigation.