Friday
August 04
Friday
August 04
ՀայEngРусTür
Saakashvili states about his plans to visit other European cities after Warsaw
19:30, 04.08.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Former Governor of Ukraine’s Odessa Oblast, Mikheil Saakashvili, plans to visit other European counties after he leaves Warsaw, Gazeta reports, citing RMF.

“I am in Poland, although Poroshenko didn’t want me to leave US, where I learnt about my citizenship deprivation. Then I immediately arrived in Warsaw. I will hold meetings in other European cities as well,” he said.

Saakashvili also noted that he has decided to visit Warsaw to discuss the cooperation of his party with Polish Law and Justice ruling party. 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
