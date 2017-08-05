News
Georgian Prosecutor General’s Office turns to Poland after Saakashvili arrives in Warsaw
00:38, 05.08.2017
Region:Georgia
Theme: Politics

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Georgia has issued a statement in connection with the arrival of former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili in Warsaw, News Georgia reports.

“The Prosecutor General’s Office of Georgia has turned to the competent bodies of the Polish Republic in connection with the visit of Mikheil Saakashvili to the Republic of Poland—based on the information disseminated by media outlets—and all the relevant procedures provided for by law have been launched,” the statement says.

Saakashvili arrived in Warsaw on Friday. He made an address at an event dedicated to the anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising, touching on the cooperation between Georgia and Poland, as well as Ukraine.

On July 26, Mikheil Saakashvili, who was in the US, was deprived of Ukrainian citizenship upon the decision of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

Having no other citizenship, Saakashvili has turned into a stateless person from legal viewpoint. The former president also informed that he may use his US employment visa by the end of the year.

Mikheil Saakashvili left Georgia after his second term of presidency ended in 2013. 

