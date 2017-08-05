News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
August 05
USD
478.77
EUR
568.83
RUB
7.93
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
August 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.77
EUR
568.83
RUB
7.93
Show news feed
Accident on Ashtarak-Yerevan highway, driver dies in hospital
09:16, 05.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A fatal accident took place on Ashtarak-Yerevan highway of Armenian on Friday evening.

The information about the accident was received at about 9:48 pm, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations informed Armenian News – NEWS.am. Volkswagen had collided with VAZ–2121.

The driver of Niva, Gegham Sargsyan, and passenger Sargis Sargsyan (born in 2013) were hospitalized. Gegham Sargsyan died in Armenia Medical Center, According to the doctors, the condition of the child is extremely critical.

The driver of the first car, whose identity was confirmed later, sought medical assistance in the 2nd Medical Union. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news