Accident on Ashtarak-Yerevan highway, driver dies in hospital

A fatal accident took place on Ashtarak-Yerevan highway of Armenian on Friday evening.
The information about the accident was received at about 9:48 pm, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations informed Armenian News – NEWS.am. Volkswagen had collided with VAZ–2121.
The driver of Niva, Gegham Sargsyan, and passenger Sargis Sargsyan (born in 2013) were hospitalized. Gegham Sargsyan died in Armenia Medical Center, According to the doctors, the condition of the child is extremely critical.
The driver of the first car, whose identity was confirmed later, sought medical assistance in the 2nd Medical Union.