US to toughen visa issuance rules

The US administration is going to make changes in the form filled in by foreign citizens when submitting documents for US visa issuance, Voice of America reports.
At the end of this week, the Department of State officially submitted an application to the US Federal Registration Service, requesting to approve the form of the document as permanent.
The new form was first introduced this May. It contains additional questions on the data of all the passports ever used, information on accounts in social networks for the last five years, e-mails, phone numbers, including mobiles, as well as full biographic information for the last 15 years, including the place of residence, information on the workplace and all foreign visits.
The provision of this information is optional but the reluctance to respond to the questions may result in visa denial.
The new form was approved by the administration within the framework of the campaign of toughening the immigration policy. The State Department declined to inform the citizens of which countries will have to provide this information to consular services. The diplomatic agency noted that annually almost 65,000 US visa applications raise serious doubts.